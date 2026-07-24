Netanyahu orders West Bank crackdown, settlement push

24 July 2026 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to take "forceful steps" in the West Bank after a shooting near Havat Gilad settlement and the Palestinian village of Tell left one Israeli settler dead and three wounded, AzerNEWS reports.

Palestinian officials reported four Palestinians killed and four wounded in the same incident, while media said Israeli settlers attacked Tell homes with live fire. Videos circulating on X show armed Israeli civilians and uniformed personnel at the scene, alongside young settlers carrying weapons, arguing and fighting until gunfire erupts and someone without uniform falls to the ground.

Netanyahu ordered the home of the man who killed civil defense squad member Benayahu Mellet to be demolished, weapons seized, work permits revoked, troops reinforced, checkpoints set up, and traffic routes separated. He also instructed accelerating the regularization of existing settlements and establishing new ones. "We will enable the security forces to operate freely and at full strength against the terrorists and their dispatchers," he said.