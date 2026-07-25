UN Chief Guterres arrives in Syria for talks on country’s political transition

25 July 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Syria for a three-day visit focused on the country's political transition and future stability.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed Guterres and his delegation at Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported.

During his visit, Guterres is expected to meet President Ahmed al-Sharaa, senior government officials and civil society representatives, including organisations working on women's rights and issues.

The UN chief is also scheduled to address Syria's newly established transitional parliament, which held its first session earlier this month.

Ahead of the visit, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres would emphasise that Syria had an opportunity not only to recover from years of conflict but also to build the foundations for a more stable, inclusive and prosperous future.

Guterres is also expected to reaffirm the UN's support for the Syrian people as the country navigates its political transition.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa led the rebel alliance that ousted Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, bringing an end to more than 13 years of war. The conflict, which began in 2011, killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.