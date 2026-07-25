Azerbaijan finish European University Games as futsal runners-up [PHOTOS]

25 July 2026 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan were represented in table tennis and futsal at the European Universities Games in Salerno, Italy, organised by the European University Sports Association (EUSA).

The country’s futsal team was represented by Azerbaijan Sports Academy, winners of the 2025/26 Azerbaijan Student League season.

The team advanced to the final after defeating teams from Spain, Norway and Portugal, eventually finishing the tournament as runners-up. Azerbaijan Sports Academy player Adalat Alakbarov was also named in the tournament’s symbolic best five.

The achievement marks another strong performance by the Azerbaijan Sports Academy team in EUSA competitions. The side were crowned European champions last year and reached the final for the second consecutive year, finishing second this time.

The team’s participation in the European Universities Games was organised by the Azerbaijan Student Football Federation Public Union, with support from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, the Trade Union of Education and Science Employees, the Azerbaijan Sports Organisations of Trade Unions and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.