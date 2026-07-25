Spain's PM says 'save lives' is priority as record wildfires force 70,000 to flee

25 July 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that the government's priority was to "save lives" as firefighters battled record-breaking wildfires west of Madrid, warning that shifting winds could rapidly worsen the situation despite falling temperatures.

The fires have forced around 70,000 people to evacuate their homes following fresh orders in Madrid and neighbouring Avila province, in what has become one of the largest wildfire evacuations in Spain's recent history.

A thick layer of smoke spread across western Madrid, with the smell of burning reaching the city centre and prompting residents to keep their windows closed.

"Our priority ... is to save your lives and protect inhabited areas," Sanchez said during a visit to the affected area in Cenicientos.

He warned that the situation could remain "complex" in the coming hours because of unpredictable wind conditions, which could quickly change the direction and intensity of the fires.