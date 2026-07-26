Azerbaijan launches UNESCO initiative to support Small Island Developing States [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has unveiled a new international technical assistance initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to protect and promote their cultural and natural heritage, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative was announced during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.

According to Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the initiative was announced at a high-level event titled "World Heritage Strategy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)," organized by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

Named the "International Technical Assistance Initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Capacity Building Towards World Heritage for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)," the program is designed to enhance institutional capacity and professional expertise in SIDS. It will provide technical and expert support to help these countries prepare nominations for inclusion of their unique cultural and natural sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The initiative is being developed by the Institute for Certification in Culture and Education, which will oversee its implementation with the involvement of internationally experienced heritage experts.

Speaking at the event, Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, said the program is intended to complement UNESCO's ongoing efforts in supporting vulnerable nations. He noted that the initiative has been tailored to address the specific needs of SIDS, with a particular focus on strengthening practical capacities to tackle the growing challenges that climate change poses to World Heritage conservation.

Abdullayev emphasized that the project will deliver targeted support mechanisms while drawing on international expertise to help safeguard irreplaceable heritage sites across small island nations.

In his remarks, Lazare Eloundou, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's commitment to supporting SIDS in their heritage conservation efforts.

Participants at the event highlighted that Azerbaijan's new program represents an important step toward strengthening international solidarity, encouraging the exchange of expertise in the protection of cultural and natural heritage, and building the capacities of Small Island Developing States and other vulnerable countries to preserve their unique heritage for future generations.

The 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, currently underway in Busan, Republic of Korea, runs from 19 to 29 July and marks the first time South Korea has hosted the Committee's annual meeting.

Over the course of the session, delegates are considering nominations for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List, reviewing the conservation status of existing World Heritage properties, examining sites on the List of World Heritage in Danger, and discussing international strategies to strengthen heritage protection, disaster risk preparedness, climate resilience and capacity-building under the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

Azerbaijan actively participates in the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, contributing to discussions on the protection and preservation of global cultural and natural heritage. The Azerbaijani delegation takes part in the session's activities, highlighting the importance of international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building in addressing current challenges in heritage conservation.

Azerbaijan actively participates in the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, contributing to discussions on the protection and preservation of global cultural and natural heritage.

Earlier, Azerbaijan presented the SECURE Model for Post-Conflict Cultural Recovery during the panel session titled "Sustainable and Empowering Cultural Revitalization (SECURE) Model: Best Practices for Post-Conflict Cultural Recovery."

During the panel, Azerbaijan introduced the SECURE model to an international audience of heritage experts, highlighting the country's approach to the protection, restoration, and revitalization of cultural heritage in the post-conflict period.

The presentation of the model on one of UNESCO's leading platforms reflects international interest in approaches aimed at supporting cultural recovery and heritage preservation in post-conflict settings.