Saudi Arabia, Pakistan step up coordination as regional tensions rise

25 July 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar have discussed escalating regional tensions and maritime security during a telephone conversation.

The two ministers reviewed recent regional developments and stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation to help contain tensions and prevent further escalation.

According to The Peninsula, the talks also focused on the security of vital maritime routes in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, which are crucial to regional trade and global shipping.

The ministers emphasised the need for intensified efforts to reduce tensions and pursue peaceful and comprehensive solutions to regional crises, with the aim of strengthening security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The conversation comes as concerns grow over threats to maritime navigation and shipping routes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The talks also highlight the close coordination between Riyadh and Islamabad as both countries seek to navigate an increasingly volatile regional security environment.