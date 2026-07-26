Iran warns US as it unveils new generation of attack drones

26 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iranian army claims US infrastructure in Erbil 'almost completely destroyed'

The Iranian army has claimed that “almost all” US military infrastructure in Iraq’s Erbil was destroyed during the recent conflict, while saying Tehran has begun deploying a new generation of attack drones more advanced than its Arash-2.

Speaking to Iranian state television, army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Akraminia said Iranian strikes had caused significant damage to US military bases across the region, leaving many with severely reduced operational capabilities.

He claimed that “almost all” US military infrastructure in Erbil had been destroyed and that anti-Iran groups based in the area were no longer capable of conducting operations.

Akraminia acknowledged that the US maintains extensive military capabilities, equipment and bases across the Middle East, as well as in southern Europe and the Mediterranean. He said Washington was attempting to replenish equipment and capabilities lost during the conflict.

The Iranian military spokesman warned that Tehran was prepared to resume military operations if fighting broke out again, saying Iran would continue until the US understood that it could not “impose its will on the Iranian nation through aggression”.

Akraminia also claimed that Iran had used Arash-2 drones during the 40-day conflict but was now deploying newer systems with greater destructive power, precision and range.

He did not disclose details about the new drones, saying their capabilities had yet to be publicly revealed.