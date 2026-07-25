Ukraine steps up drone strikes deep inside Russia as war takes new turn

25 July 2026 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone campaign against targets deep inside Russia, with a series of recent strikes reportedly hitting logistics facilities, an oil refinery and a military complex.

Footage circulating on social media showed the aftermath of several attacks, including a strike on a Wildberries logistics centre in Yekaterinburg, central Russia, on Saturday, according to Ukrainian sources.

The attack was reportedly the latest in a series targeting facilities belonging to Wildberries, one of Russia's largest e-commerce companies. Ukrainian strikes on the company's logistics infrastructure over the past week have highlighted Kyiv's apparent efforts to disrupt Russia's logistics and economic networks far from the front line.

Recent attacks have also reportedly targeted sites across Russia, with images showing smoke and fires in areas well beyond the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border.

Analysts say the campaign reflects a tactical shift by Ukraine towards more offensive operations, with long-range drones being used to strike targets in occupied Crimea as well as deep inside Russian territory.

The strikes have raised questions over Russia's ability to defend critical infrastructure across its vast territory and prevent Ukrainian drones from reaching increasingly distant targets.

Scott Lucas, a professor of international politics at University College Dublin's Clinton Institute, said the latest attacks could indicate a significant shift in the trajectory of the war.

The escalation comes as Ukraine seeks to increase pressure on Russia's military and logistical infrastructure, while Moscow continues its own campaign of drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.