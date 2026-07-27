Azerbaijan neutralises nearly 1,000 mines and UXOs in a week

27 July 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released information on demining operations carried out by organisations involved in mine clearance activities in the territories liberated from occupation between July 20 and 26, AzerNEWS reports.

According to ANAMA, demining operations were conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

During the operations, teams discovered and neutralised 173 anti-personnel mines, 39 anti-tank mines, and 753 other unexploded military ordnance items.

A total of 1,740.7 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the reporting period.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.