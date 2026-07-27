Luke Skywalker's original lightsaber sold for record price at auction

27 July 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

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The original lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back has been sold at auction for $3.75 million, setting a new world record for a screen-used prop from the film franchise, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The lightsaber was wielded by Luke Skywalker during his legendary duel with Darth Vader in the 1980 blockbuster Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

The prop significantly exceeded pre-sale expectations. Initially valued at around $1 million, experts had predicted it would sell for no more than $2 million.

The sale established a new auction record for a screen-used Star Wars artefact, surpassing the previous record held by the original X-wing Starfighter filming model from the 1977 Star Wars film. That model was sold for $3.135 million in October 2023.

The lightsaber was auctioned as part of Heritage Auctions' Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, one of the world's leading sales of film and television memorabilia.