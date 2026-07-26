President al-Sharaa, Guterres discuss development of Syria-UN cooperation

26 July 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ahmad al-Sharaa received at the People’s Palace in Damascus the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and an accompanying delegation, AzerNEWS reports citing the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and the United Nations in humanitarian and development fields, as well as supporting early recovery efforts and reconstruction.

The meeting also stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, and a number of officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the delegation accompanying him arrived at Damascus International Airport.