Kazakhstan's Mangystau Rock Mosques receive UNESCO World Heritage status in first listing since 2004

Kazakhstan has secured its first addition to the UNESCO World
Heritage List in 22 years, following the inscription of the
Mangystau Rock Mosques at the 48th session of the UNESCO World
Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, AzerNEWS
reports citing Qazinform News Agency.
The newly inscribed serial property includes the underground and
rock-cut mosques of Beket Ata, Shopan Ata, Karaman Ata, Shakpak
Ata, and Sultan Upi. According to Erlan Karin, First Deputy Head of
the Presidential Administration, the achievement fulfills an
initiative launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to secure
UNESCO recognition for the sacred sites.
Calling the decision a landmark moment in Kazakhstan's history,
Karin noted that it marks the country's first successful World
Heritage inscription since the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was
listed in 2003 and the Tamgaly Petroglyphs in 2004.
"In recent years, at the initiative of the President, this work
has resumed at a fundamentally new level," Karin said. He recalled
that during the third meeting of the National Qurultay in Atyrau in
2024, Tokayev instructed authorities to begin the nomination
process for the Mangystau Rock Mosques.
Addressing delegates at the UNESCO committee session, Karin said
the rock mosques served not only as places of prayer and worship
but also as centers of education and enlightenment in their time.
He added that the sites preserve the historical memory of the
Kazakh people and the legacy of their ancestors.
According to Karin, UNESCO's decision recognizes the monuments
as outstanding examples of centuries-old spiritual, cultural, and
architectural traditions.
He said the World Heritage designation is expected to increase
international attention toward Kazakhstan, boost tourism, and
create new opportunities for infrastructure development in the
region.
Karin also said the government will continue pursuing additional
UNESCO nominations in line with the President's directives issued
during National Qurultay meetings in Atyrau, Turkistan, and
Kyzylorda. Planned nominations include the Zharkent Mosque, built
entirely of wood, the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty, the Karatau
petroglyphs, and The Book of Words by renowned Kazakh poet and
philosopher Abai.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan advances the International Water Organization
plan at the UNESCO meeting.