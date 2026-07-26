Kazakhstan's Mangystau Rock Mosques receive UNESCO World Heritage status in first listing since 2004

Kazakhstan has secured its first addition to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 22 years, following the inscription of the Mangystau Rock Mosques at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, AzerNEWS reports citing Qazinform News Agency.

The newly inscribed serial property includes the underground and rock-cut mosques of Beket Ata, Shopan Ata, Karaman Ata, Shakpak Ata, and Sultan Upi. According to Erlan Karin, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, the achievement fulfills an initiative launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to secure UNESCO recognition for the sacred sites.

Calling the decision a landmark moment in Kazakhstan's history, Karin noted that it marks the country's first successful World Heritage inscription since the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was listed in 2003 and the Tamgaly Petroglyphs in 2004.

"In recent years, at the initiative of the President, this work has resumed at a fundamentally new level," Karin said. He recalled that during the third meeting of the National Qurultay in Atyrau in 2024, Tokayev instructed authorities to begin the nomination process for the Mangystau Rock Mosques.

Addressing delegates at the UNESCO committee session, Karin said the rock mosques served not only as places of prayer and worship but also as centers of education and enlightenment in their time. He added that the sites preserve the historical memory of the Kazakh people and the legacy of their ancestors.

According to Karin, UNESCO's decision recognizes the monuments as outstanding examples of centuries-old spiritual, cultural, and architectural traditions.

He said the World Heritage designation is expected to increase international attention toward Kazakhstan, boost tourism, and create new opportunities for infrastructure development in the region.

Karin also said the government will continue pursuing additional UNESCO nominations in line with the President's directives issued during National Qurultay meetings in Atyrau, Turkistan, and Kyzylorda. Planned nominations include the Zharkent Mosque, built entirely of wood, the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty, the Karatau petroglyphs, and The Book of Words by renowned Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan advances the International Water Organization plan at the UNESCO meeting.