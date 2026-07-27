Azerbaijan approves amendments on temporary stay of foreigners

27 July 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Amendments regarding the temporary stay of foreigners in Azerbaijan have been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

This is reflected in the law on amendments to the Migration Code, the laws "On registration at the place of residence and location" and "On state duty" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The document text has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, administrative procedures related to the extension of the temporary stay of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan will be digitalized.

Thus, after the state duty is paid, it is intended to be placed in the applicant's electronic cabinet in the Electronic Government Information System and sent to the e-mail address. In addition, the content of the decision will be confirmed, formalized with an electronic signature, and the legal basis for electronic services will be clarified.

The amendment to the Migration Code establishes an additional basis for refusing to extend the period of temporary stay. Thus, the failure to submit one or more of the documents provided for in Article 41.1 of the Migration Code is also established as a basis for refusal.

Meanwhile, according to the amendment to the law "On state duty", a fee will not be provided for re-issuing a decision on extending the period of temporary stay.

Also, decisions on the extension of the period of temporary stay issued before the law enforcement date will remain in legal force until the expiration of the period specified in them.

If these decisions are lost, destroyed, become unusable, or if the information in the documents confirming the identity of a foreigner or stateless person changes, they will be compiled electronically, transferred to the electronic cabinet of the applicant in the Electronic Government Information System for placement in that system, and at the same time sent to the applicant's email address.

In these cases, the payment of a state fee for re-issuance of the decision won't be required.