Iran’s Araqchi says Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel 'cannot go unanswered'

27 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas ​Araqchi said on Sunday a Ukrainian ‌attack on an Iranian commercial vessel "cannot go unanswered", AzerNEWS reports via Reuters.

Iran said the attack in the ​Caspian Sea resulted in an ​explosion that killed one sailor and ⁠injured another.

Araqchi made the comments in calls ​with EU foreign policy chief Kaja ​Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Araqchi posted on X.

Lavrov, in a statement ​posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's ​website, offered condolences in connection with the death ‌of ⁠a sailor in the attack.

Lavrov said Araqchi thanked local authorities in the Russian region of Astrakhan, where ​the vessel ​started its ⁠journey, for helping the crew "and stressed the need to ​put an end to such ​adventures ⁠by the Kyiv regime".

The statement also said Araqchi informed Lavrov of "continuing diplomatic ⁠efforts ​aimed at de-escalating ​tension in the Middle East".