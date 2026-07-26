Final trailer released for Spider-Man: Brand New Day [VIDEO]

26 July 2026 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The final trailer for the upcoming superhero film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been released, offering audiences a new glimpse of the highly anticipated installment in the Spider-Man franchise, AzerNEWS reports.

The trailer showcases new action sequences and highlights the challenges faced by the film's protagonist as he continues his journey as the web-slinging hero. The release has generated significant interest among fans awaiting the next chapter of Spider-Man’s story.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is scheduled to premiere on July 31. The film is expected to continue the story of the Marvel superhero and expand the character's cinematic universe.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The cast also includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Mark Ruffalo.

The story takes place four years after the events of "No Way Home." Peter Parker is now living alone after erasing himself from the memories of those closest to him. He has dedicated his life to fighting crime as Spider-Man in a New York that no longer remembers his identity. However, a new threat emerges, forcing him to face unexpected challenges and changes.

The film is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who previously worked on the Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor.