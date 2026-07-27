Over 250,000 evacuated across France over wildfires

27 July 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Meanwhile, in Spain, over 116,000 people have been evacuated over the past week, the report added.

The country's Var prefecture said on Sunday that three new fires in the south of France were caused by "deliberate arson attacks."

Over 250,000 people were evacuated across France due to wildfires, AzerNEWS reports.

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