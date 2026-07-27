U-17 World Wrestling Championships to begin today in Baku

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships will officially get
underway today in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.
The opening day of competition will feature Greco-Roman
wrestling.
Azerbaijani wrestlers Gurban Majnunov (55 kg), Orkhan Habibli
(65 kg), Isfahan Hasanov (80 kg), and Emin Bakhshaliyev (110 kg)
will begin their campaigns in the qualification round.
Meanwhile, Omar Salmanov, competing in the 48 kg weight
category, will enter the tournament directly in the Round of
16.
The championship is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena
in Baku and will run through August 2.
More than 650 athletes from various countries have registered
for the prestigious tournament, which will take place at the
National Gymnastics Arena. In total, over 1,000 guests are expected
to arrive in Azerbaijan for the championship.
The competition will begin with Greco-Roman wrestling bouts in
the first days of the event. This will be followed by the women's
wrestling contests. In the final days of the championship, the
winners in freestyle wrestling will be determined.
Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan
and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established
in 1993.
A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at
the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one
of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five
consecutive Olympic Games.
Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle
wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the
Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver
and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.
Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage,
Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World
Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the
final.
Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the
2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling.
Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman
category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan
Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle
wrestling.
The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting
major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth
tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with
world-class venues and hospitality.
Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations
for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a
rich sporting heritage with modern event management.