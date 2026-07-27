President Ilham Aliyev signs order on hosting FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan

27 July 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures related to hosting the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan in 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The document text was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the Organizing Committee established under the presidential order of Dec. 15, 2025, on preparations for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan has been tasked with coordinating the relevant measures and resolving issues necessary to ensure the successful organization of the tournament.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to address all matters arising from the implementation of the decree.

On June 25, 2026, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided to stage the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan from Oct. 22 to 31.

Hosting the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival—the first event of its kind in football—will further strengthen Azerbaijan's standing in international sport, contribute to the development of football in the country, and enhance its experience in organizing major international sporting events.