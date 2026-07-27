Turkish cargo ship sinks near Odesa after missile strike

27 July 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel "GOLDEN LEO" has sunk near Odesa, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, the vessel was struck by a missile on July 19 as it was departing the port after being loaded with Ukrainian corn. The attack killed nine crew members and one Ukrainian pilot, while eight seafarers were rescued.

"No one was on board when the vessel finally sank," he said.

The vessel is reportedly still carrying its cargo of corn. The water depth at the wreck site is estimated to be between 22 and 24 meters, where the ship now rests on the seabed.

The incident follows the damage sustained during the earlier missile strike, which ultimately caused the ship to go down near the Ukrainian Black Sea coast.

Image: Ukrainian Navy / Facebook