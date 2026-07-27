Baku hosts ICESCO forum on strategic future studies and artificial intelligence [PHOTOS]

27 July 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A Global Future Studies Coordination Initiative event titled "Preparing the Islamic World for the Future: Presentation and Adaptation of the Strategic Foresight Guide" has been held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized through cooperation between the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Baku and ICESCO's Center for Foresight and Artificial Intelligence (CFAI).

During the event, the official launch of the participatory process for the development of ICESCO's Strategic Foresight Guide was announced.

The institutional reference document aims to strengthen national capacities in future studies across ICESCO member states and support the integration of foresight approaches into public policy, strategic planning, governance, and decision-making processes.

The meeting, which will continue until July 28, focuses on a collaborative process to enrich the normative section of the Guide through the experiences, expert knowledge, and priorities of ICESCO member states in an inclusive and joint manner.

Note that Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organizations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.