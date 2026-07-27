Azerbaijan approves state duty for managing crowdfunding platform

27 July 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A state duty has been approved for crowdfunding platform management in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This is reflected in amendments to the law "On state duty" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The document text has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Thus, a state duty of 2,750 manat ($1,618) will be charged for the inclusion of legal entities in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) register to carry out crowdfunding platform management activities.

According to the amendment, crowdfunding platform operators will be included among the entities supervised by the CBA. Operators will also be required to submit reports on their activities to the CBA.