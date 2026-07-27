Azerbaijan recalls Consul General in Kars city
Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars city has been recalled from his post, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The document text has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, Zamin Aliyev has been recalled from his post as Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars.
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