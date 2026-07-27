Iran says it is still exchanging messages with US through mediators

27 July 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has stated that Tehran and Washington continue exchanging messages through intermediaries, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Baghaei, Iran maintains communication with the United States through mediator countries, including Pakistan, Oman, and Qatar. He noted that before any further dialogue can continue, the environment of trust that has been damaged must first be restored.

The Iranian official said that Tehran had fulfilled its commitments regarding ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but claimed that the United States carried out new strikes before the agreed period had ended.

Baghaei described Washington’s actions as a violation of agreements and emphasized that Iran’s main priority remains ensuring the security of its people.

It sould be noted that the US and Iran have submitted their responses to a proposal put forward by Pakistan and Qatar to resume talks between the countries, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath reported on Sunday.

Shortly afterward, a source told Al Arabiya and Al Hadath that Iran has not withdrawn from negotiations but has suspended them, despite being ready to continue dialogue in accordance with the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran also told Pakistani officials that it has rejected the creation of a new corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.