MEDIA responds to Iran's 'hostile media' list with reciprocal measures

27 July 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA) has declared the activities of several Iranian media organizations illegal in response to Iran's decision to designate Azerbaijani media outlets as "hostile media organizations" and threaten criminal prosecution against individuals cooperating with them, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, MEDIA reacted to the inclusion of several foreign media outlets, including AzTV, on a list published by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence. According to the agency, the move prompted Azerbaijan to apply the principle of reciprocity in accordance with national legislation.

The agency noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to protecting the professional activities of journalists while also ensuring reciprocal treatment. It cited Article 11.4 of the Law on Media, which provides that if another state imposes special restrictions on journalists registered in Azerbaijan's Media Register, similar measures may be applied to journalists from that country operating in Azerbaijan.

Based on these provisions, MEDIA announced that the activities of Iran's Sahar TV and Mehr News Agency, along with their representatives in Azerbaijan, are considered illegal.

According to the agency, the decision was taken because the outlets allegedly operate against Azerbaijan's national interests and conduct propaganda targeting the country's sovereignty, constitutional order, territorial integrity and national security.

MEDIA also called on all media organizations and journalists operating in Azerbaijan to refrain from cooperating with the two Iranian media outlets and their representatives.

The agency stressed that international media cooperation should be conducted solely on the basis of mutual respect and the professional independence of journalists.