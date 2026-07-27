China 'firmly opposes' new US tariffs

27 July 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that the 12.5% tariff imposed by the United States is a "typical act of unilateralism and protectionism, and China firmly opposes it", AzerNEWS reports.

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on over 80 countries earlier this month due to their alleged failures to ban products made with forced labor.

The ministry insisted that China has "consistently" opposed forced labor and has put in place a "comprehensive" system of labor laws and regulations.

It also noted that the US has not ratified the Forced Labor Convention, accusing it of "long manipulating" the issue. It urged Washington to remove the unilateral tariffs and noted that Beijing is willing to continue trade dialogue.