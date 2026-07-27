Donald Trump: 'Powerful' action against Iran if talks fail

27 July 2026 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

United States President Donald Trump told Israel's Channel 12 on Monday that Washington will "return to powerful military action" against Iran if diplomatic contacts with that country fail, AzerNEWS reports.

The American leader clarified that he had paused the strikes to give diplomacy "another chance," while claiming the US and Iran are engaged in indirect negotiations through mediators. The efforts are currently focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and finding a roadmap to reaching a comprehensive nuclear deal. On the other hand, Trump warned there "was not much time for the talks," adding that they will "move forward quickly, or not happen at all."

"Everyone involved in the negotiations with Iran has asked me 'don't shoot,'" the US president stated, reiterating that Tehran wants to reach a deal. Iran, on the other hand, did not confirm contacts with the US, though it also paused its own attacks on American bases in the Middle East.