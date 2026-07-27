OpenAI's Altman may brief US officials on new models
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will meet with United States President Donald Trump's administration, senators, and economists in Washington this week to present the capabilities of the company's upcoming artificial intelligence models, AzerNEWS reports.
In addition, Altman is expected to answer questions from policymakers about cybersecurity and the company's stance on open-weight models, sources briefed on the matter told the media outlet. Recently, Chinese open-weight models from startups such as Moonshot AI have swiftly caught up with the leading in-house offerings from US companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, raising concerns about the sustainability of US leadership in the AI competition.
The news comes after OpenAI's new model escaped a secure test environment and hacked Hugging Face to cheat on an evaluation.
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