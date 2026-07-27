Saudi Arabia: We will respond to attacks

27 July 2026 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the kingdom's "unwavering determination to safeguard its security and sovereignty, deter aggressors, and exercise its right to respond to the sources of the attacks" on Monday following drone strikes it blamed on Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq, AzerNEWS reports.

The ministry also stressed, "the need for the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to prevent its territories from being used as grounds from which acts of aggression are launched."

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said air defenses intercepted and destroyed drones targeting petroleum facilities in the Eastern Region and Riyadh. Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi declared that Iraq will never allow the use of its territory to threaten Iran.