New heatwave to hit Spain amid wildfires

27 July 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spain's weather service AEMET issued a new warning on Monday for a "long" heatwave starting Wednesday, and set to last at least until Sunday. Temperatures could hit or surpass 40°C across much of the country, pushing wildfire risks to "extreme" and "extraordinary" levels, AzerNEWS reports.

The warning comes as firefighters in the country already battle 118 active blazes. The most critical fires are in Madrid, Avila, Toledo, Leon, and Huelva. In Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias, and Burgohondo, some 40,000 people have been evacuated or confined.

The EU announced earlier that it is sending six planes to Spain from Greece, Italy, and Turkey, plus 134 personnel from Portugal to help. With over 170,000 hectares burned, six times last year's total, PM Pedro Sanchez warned that "difficult and complex hours lie ahead."