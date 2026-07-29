Iran says those accepting its frozen funds won't pass via Hormuz

29 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran Armed Forces' Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, warned countries and companies against accepting reimbursements paid with frozen Iranian assets, AzerNEWS reports.

"All companies and countries that welcome [United States President Donald] Trump's proposal and use Iran's blocked assets" will be banned from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the military spokesman stressed.

Earlier, Trump announced that Washington will start using Iran's assets to pay for all damages done to ships and cargo.

United States President Donald Trump announced that, "from this point forth," Washington will be using Iranian money it "controls" to pay for all damages done to ships, cargo, or anything related.

The frozen assets will cover the damages "until further notice," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do," he added.