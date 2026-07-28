Kadyrov announces Gaza aid mission, says it aims to help 1 million people

28 July 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has announced that the Akhmat Kadyrov Public Foundation has launched a humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip, with the stated goal of providing assistance to around one million people, AzerNEWS reports.

Kadyrov said on July 25 that the first shipment of humanitarian aid had already reached camps for displaced people in Gaza.

According to him, the initial delivery included 40 tonnes each of flour, sugar, pasta, rice and lentils, totaling approximately 200 tonnes of food supplies.

The humanitarian initiative was organized on the instructions of Aimani Kadyrova, president of the Akhmat Kadyrov Public Foundation and mother of Ramzan Kadyrov. The aid is reportedly being distributed through local charitable organizations and volunteers.

However, there has been no independent confirmation of the reported volume of supplies or the number of people who have received assistance.

The Akhmat Kadyrov Public Foundation has previously announced humanitarian activities outside Russia. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023, Chechen authorities have repeatedly reported sending aid shipments to Gaza, including food, medicine and essential goods, as well as distributing hot meals in displacement camps.

Kadyrov has also frequently criticized Israel’s military operations in Gaza. In 2023, he called on Muslim-majority countries to pressure Israel to stop the fighting and said Chechen units could participate in a peacekeeping mission if approved by Russian authorities. The Kremlin did not support the proposal.

Meanwhile, Chechen authorities introduced restrictions in 2025 on private fundraising initiatives for Palestinians, stating that humanitarian assistance should be centralized to prevent misuse. Later, several organizations were allowed to continue charitable activities, while oversight of the humanitarian efforts was placed under Kadyrov’s son, Adam Kadyrov.