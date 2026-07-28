Azerbaijan approves deal on legal assistance in civil and commercial matters with Ukraine
The "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Ukraine on legal assistance in civil and commercial matters" has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the relevant law. The document text was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
The "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Ukraine on legal assistance in civil and commercial matters" was signed on April 25, 2026, in Gabala city.
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