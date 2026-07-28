Over 390 drones flew toward Moscow region overnight

28 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Most of them were neutralized by air defense forces on distant approaches," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that more than 390 drones were headed toward the Moscow region overnight on Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports.

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