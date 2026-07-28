Culture Ministry strengthens cooperation with Writers' Union [PHOTOS]

28 July 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, has met with Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and People's Writer, to discuss the development of the country's literary sector and ways to strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and the Writers' Union, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting the parties discussed the development of the literary process in the country, support for contemporary Azerbaijani literature, the improvement of library services, the promotion of a reading culture, the expansion of creative opportunities for young writers, and the further development of cooperation in these areas.

The discussion also included an exchange of views on the selection of literary works for films produced under state commission, the preparation of screenplays, the promotion of Azerbaijani literature, and the production of films dedicated to the lives and works of prominent Azerbaijani authors.

The parties noted that strengthening cooperation between state institutions and public organizations would make a significant contribution to the development of the nation's literature, the promotion of a reading culture, and the enrichment of the country's cultural life.

The Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AYU) is the country's largest public literary organization, bringing together writers, poets, translators, literary critics, and publicists. It was established on June 13, 1934, during the First Congress of Azerbaijani Writers in Baku, following a reorganization of earlier literary associations that had operated in the 1920s. Its headquarters are located in Baku.

The origins of the organization date back to 1923, when Azerbaijani writers sought to unite under a single literary association. One of the first such groups was the "İldırım" (Lightning) literary society, followed by the "Qızıl Qələmlər" (Golden Pens) society, founded in 1925. These organizations played an important role in promoting literary activity and eventually led to the establishment of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union in 1934.

The Union's primary mission is to support the development of Azerbaijani literature, encourage the creative work of writers, particularly young authors, promote reading culture, strengthen ties between writers and readers, and introduce Azerbaijani literature to international audiences. It also seeks to unite Azerbaijani writers living abroad around the country's literary heritage and foster literary translation and cultural exchange.

Today, the Azerbaijan Writers' Union includes specialized sections dedicated to prose, poetry, drama, literary criticism, and translation. It also has regional branches across Azerbaijan, including in Ganja, Lankaran, Shaki, Shirvan, Sumgayit, Guba, and Nakhchivan, as well as representative offices in several countries to strengthen ties with the Azerbaijani literary diaspora.