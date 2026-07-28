President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to law "On aviation"
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on amendments to the law "On aviation", AzerNEWS reports.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the amendment, the rules for the use of airspace and flights of very light aircraft will be determined by the body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority.
President Ilham Aliyev also signed a decree on the application of the law and the regulation of some related issues.
According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must prepare proposals on determining liability for violation of requirements for the use of airspace and flights of very light aircraft within four months and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan.
In addition, in accordance with Article 56.5 of the law of Azerbaijan "On aviation", the rules for the use of airspace and flights of very light aircraft must be approved within three months, taking into account the proposals of the State Protection Service of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of Azerbaijan and the Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.
The rules must reflect:
- requirements for the technical characteristics of aircraft;
- registration of aircraft and their operators, as well as cases of exemption from registration;
- requirements for age, training, medical fitness, and professional training for persons operating aircraft, as well as the mechanism for providing them with a document granting the right to operate aircraft;
- criteria for clearly defining areas where flights are permitted, restricted, and prohibited, including regulation of flights over the state border, military facilities, strategic infrastructure facilities, airports, and other special regime zones;
- features of the use of aircraft for commercial or non-commercial, including personal, sports, and tourism purposes;
- safety requirements, including procedures for prior approval and notification of flights for the purpose of safe flight operations;
- requirements for the technical suitability, operation, and periodic inspection of aircraft;
- rights and obligations of aircraft operators and persons participating in flights.
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