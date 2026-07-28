President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to law "On aviation"

28 July 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on amendments to the law "On aviation", AzerNEWS reports.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, the rules for the use of airspace and flights of very light aircraft will be determined by the body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed a decree on the application of the law and the regulation of some related issues.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must prepare proposals on determining liability for violation of requirements for the use of airspace and flights of very light aircraft within four months and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan.

In addition, in accordance with Article 56.5 of the law of Azerbaijan "On aviation", the rules for the use of airspace and flights of very light aircraft must be approved within three months, taking into account the proposals of the State Protection Service of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of Azerbaijan and the Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The rules must reflect: