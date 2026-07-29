Trump approves Ukraine’s request for Patriot missile production licenses
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump had agreed to provide Ukraine with licenses to manufacture Patriot missile systems domestically, AzerNEWS reports.
In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy emphasized that the agreement followed discussions the two leaders began during a NATO summit in Ankara earlier this month. He described the arrangement as important for Ukraine, which needs to increase and accelerate the production of air defense systems.
According to Zelenskyy, Trump approved Ukraine’s request during their meeting at the White House.
"We had a very good meeting with President Trump today. He agreed to give us the licenses," Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian president also met with representatives of U.S. defense companies.
It should be noted that Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in the United States on July 28. The meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations was conducted behind closed doors, with journalists excluded.
Shortly after his talks with U.S. president, Zelenskyy held a closed-door meeting with members of the U.S. Senate. Following the meeting, the Senate held a procedural vote in support of a bill proposing sanctions against Russia.
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