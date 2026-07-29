National team claims gold medals at Int'l Wing Chun Competition [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Wing Chun team won multiple gold and silver medals at the International Wing Chun Competition in Foshan, People's Republic of China, with athletes excelling in the Chi Sao (free fighting) and Taolu events across senior, junior, and masters' divisions, AzerNEWS reports.

In the senior division, Aydin Sayadli (60 kg), Elvin Hasanov (65 kg), and Farid Mursalov (75 kg) captured gold medals in the Chi Sao category. In the Taolu program, Azer Sahibi won gold, while Emil Aliyev earned silver.

Among the juniors, Maryam Mahal (60 kg), Khadija Habib (65 kg), and Elmar Nazarov (80 kg) secured gold medals in Chi Sao. Elnur Karimov (56 kg) claimed silver. In the Taolu competition, Khalid Aliyev took gold, while Naile Aliyeva won silver.

In the Masters division, Asif Sayadov finished first in the Taolu event, adding another gold medal to Azerbaijan's successful campaign.

Wing Chun is a traditional Chinese martial art that emphasizes efficiency, speed, and close-range combat. It is based on direct movements, balance, and timing rather than physical strength, making it suitable for practitioners of different ages and body types. The style is known for its rapid hand techniques, precise footwork, and the ability to redirect an opponent's force instead of meeting it with power.

A key part of Wing Chun training is Chi Sao, or "sticky hands," a partner exercise that develops sensitivity, reflexes, coordination, and the ability to respond quickly during close-contact exchanges. In competitions, Chi Sao may include controlled free-fighting elements that test an athlete's technique, timing, and tactical skills.

Another major discipline is Taolu, which consists of choreographed forms performed individually. These routines showcase an athlete's technical accuracy, balance, coordination, power, and overall understanding of Wing Chun principles. Taolu competitions are judged on precision, control, and execution.

Wing Chun is practiced around the world as both a martial art and a competitive sport. International tournaments bring together athletes from different countries to compete in Chi Sao and Taolu events across various age groups and weight categories, helping to promote the art's technical traditions and global development.

Azerbaijan Wing Chun Martial Art Federation is responsible for organizing national championships, selecting national teams, and representing Azerbaijan in international Wing Chun organizations. It is a member of the World Wing Chun Union (WWCU) and the International Wing Chun Organization (IWCO).

Wing Chun was introduced to Azerbaijan in 2008 by Asif Sayadov, who currently serves as president of the Azerbaijan Wing Chun Federation.

The federation was officially established and registered in 2018 and has since been responsible for promoting and developing the sport nationwide, organizing national competitions, and preparing athletes for international events.