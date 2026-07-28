NOC Vice-President praises Azerbaijan's role in hosting major events

28 July 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's experience in hosting major international sporting events continues with the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, where future wrestling stars are competing on a global stage, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku,

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade addressed the opening ceremony of the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku.

In his speech, Chingiz Huseynzade described the tournament as a significant milestone for the country's sports sector.

He noted that Azerbaijan is once again hosting a major sporting event and underlined the importance of holding such competitions in the country.

"Because the athletes competing here will take part in the Olympic Games in several years," Huseynzade said.

The NOC Vice-President expressed confidence that the championship would contribute positively to the development of Azerbaijani sport, particularly wrestling.

He highlighted the support provided by President Ilham Aliyev for the development and promotion of wrestling in Azerbaijan, adding that the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation's activities have always received high appreciation from the country's leadership.

"The majority of medals won at the Olympic Games belong to our wrestlers. The athletes participating here are our future. They will represent Azerbaijan with dignity at the Olympic Games," Huseynzade said.

He wished success to all competitors and expressed hope that the strongest athletes would win.

The championship will once again demonstrate Azerbaijan's high standards in organizing major international sporting events.

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on August 2.