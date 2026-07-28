Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Washington to be held without media

28 July 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on July 28 will take place without media representatives, with no public statements expected from the two leaders, AzerNEWS reports.

According to European Pravda, Ukrainian presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov confirmed the details in comments to journalists.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Washington time (5:30 p.m. Baku time). According to Nykyforov, journalists will not be allowed to attend the meeting, and the public is expected to receive only photographs from the event.

"We expect only photographs from the site of the meeting," Nykyforov added.

The closed-door format comes as Zelenskyy travels to Washington with a number of key issues on the agenda. Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that strengthening Ukraine’s ability to counter ballistic missile threats would be among his main priorities during the visit.

Zelenskyy has also highlighted the importance of strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, making broader security and defense cooperation a central focus of the talks.

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