Dream Fest 2026: John Newman honored with star on Sea Breeze Walk of Fame [PHOTOS]

27 July 2026 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the third international Dream Fest 2026 festival, a star dedicated to British singer John Newman was officially unveiled on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

During the ceremony, the internationally known artist thanked the festival organizers for the honor, saying he was proud to become part of the history of the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame. Newman described receiving the recognition in Azerbaijan as a special moment and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, support, and appreciation of his work.

The singer said he hopes his name will be remembered not only for his achievements in music but also for determination, hard work, and resilience — qualities that helped him overcome challenges throughout his career. He noted that his journey to success was not always easy, but dedication to his craft and the ability to keep moving forward played a key role in reaching his goals.

Newman added that he has never taken success for granted and considers the opportunity to create music and perform for audiences a great privilege. He expressed hope that he will be remembered as an artist who remained sincere, committed to his work, and grateful to his fans.

The Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is a landmark honoring outstanding figures in music, cinema, and the arts from around the world. The avenue features stars dedicated to renowned artists and cultural figures, including Muslim Magomayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Tamara Sinyavskaya, Nani Bregvadze, Engelbert Humperdinck, Alessandro Safina, Steven Seagal, The Jacksons, Dr. Alban, Ricky Martin, David Foster, Nicole Scherzinger, Will Smith, J Balvin, Cheb Khaled, and many other international and regional stars.