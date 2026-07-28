Vladimir Putin makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

28 July 2026 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 28, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

The leaders discussed topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, highlighting the constructive nature of Russia-Azerbaijan relations and the ongoing intensified dialogue between the governments and relevant agencies.

The heads of state reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further expanding beneficial cooperation.