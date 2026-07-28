Azerbaijan joins international convention for control and management of ships' ballast water and sediments

28 July 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan has joined the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the relevant law. The document text was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the country joined the above convention signed in London on February 13, 2004.