Baku, Islamabad seek to deepen cultural relations [PHOTOS]

28 July 2026 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects of cooperation with Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting highlighted the strong relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, with Karimli noting that the partnership is based on the friendship and mutual trust between the leaders of both nations.

The minister pointed out that there are broad opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in the cultural field and expand joint projects between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin expressed gratitude for the warm reception and said Pakistan is interested in further developing cultural relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in various areas of culture and discussed ways to deepen cultural ties between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan continue to develop cultural ties as part of their broader strategic partnership, with cooperation between the two countries growing in areas such as heritage, arts, literature, and cultural exchange.

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has been involved in strengthening these relations through meetings with Pakistani officials, participation in cultural events, and discussions on new joint projects. Both sides have emphasized the importance of increasing contacts between cultural institutions, artists, and creative communities.

The two countries have also worked to increase cooperation between museums, cultural organizations, and institutions responsible for preserving historical heritage. Future collaboration is expected to focus on joint cultural programs, creative projects, and greater participation in each other's cultural events.

Through continued cooperation, Baku and Islamabad aim to use culture as a bridge to strengthen friendship and deepen relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.