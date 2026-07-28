Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Azerbaijan's growing sports reputation

Azerbaijan continues to expand its reputation as a trusted host
of major international sporting events, welcoming athletes and
officials from around the world to compete at the highest level,
AzerNEWS reports.
The U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku are the latest
example of the country's efforts to strengthen its presence on the
global sports stage.
In his speech at the opening ceremony of the U-17 World
Wrestling Championships in Baku, President of the Azerbaijan
Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that hosting major
international sporting events has become a successful tradition for
Azerbaijan.
Mikayil Jabbarov welcomed members of the participating national
teams and wrestling federation representatives to the Azerbaijani
capital, noting that the country has become a reliable venue for
prestigious international competitions in recent years.
He said the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation maintains close and
productive cooperation with United World Wrestling (UWW), adding
that the partnership will continue in the future.
"We are grateful to UWW and its President Nenad Lalović for the
trust they have placed in us. Azerbaijan is strengthening its
position in the international arena year by year, and the World
Championships that begin today are a clear example of that,"
Jabbarov said.
The federation president added that nearly 700 wrestlers from
more than 60 countries are competing for medals at the
championships.
The U-17 World Wrestling Championships, being held at the
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, will conclude on August 2.