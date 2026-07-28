Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Azerbaijan's growing sports reputation

Azerbaijan continues to expand its reputation as a trusted host of major international sporting events, welcoming athletes and officials from around the world to compete at the highest level, AzerNEWS reports.

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku are the latest example of the country's efforts to strengthen its presence on the global sports stage.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku, President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that hosting major international sporting events has become a successful tradition for Azerbaijan.

Mikayil Jabbarov welcomed members of the participating national teams and wrestling federation representatives to the Azerbaijani capital, noting that the country has become a reliable venue for prestigious international competitions in recent years.

He said the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation maintains close and productive cooperation with United World Wrestling (UWW), adding that the partnership will continue in the future.

"We are grateful to UWW and its President Nenad Lalović for the trust they have placed in us. Azerbaijan is strengthening its position in the international arena year by year, and the World Championships that begin today are a clear example of that," Jabbarov said.

The federation president added that nearly 700 wrestlers from more than 60 countries are competing for medals at the championships.

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships, being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, will conclude on August 2.