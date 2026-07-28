U-17 World Wrestling Championships welcomes promising young athletes [PHOTOS]

28 July 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has once again brought together the international sports community by hosting one of the most important events on the youth wrestling calendar, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony of the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku highlighted the country's growing experience in organizing major sporting competitions and brought together representatives of national teams, sports officials, and international wrestling authorities.

The opening ceremony of the U-17 World Wrestling Championships was held in Baku.

The event, organized at the National Gymnastics Arena, began with the performance of Azerbaijan's national anthem.

President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov welcomed members of the participating national teams and representatives of wrestling federations to Baku.

"Azerbaijan has become a reliable venue for prestigious international sporting events in recent years. The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation maintains close and effective cooperation with United World Wrestling (UWW), and this partnership will continue in the future. I would like to thank UWW and its President Nenad Lalović for the trust placed in us. Azerbaijan is strengthening its position in the international arena year by year. The World Championships starting today are a clear example of this. Hosting major international sporting competitions and events has already become a successful tradition for Azerbaijan," Jabbarov said.

He noted that nearly 700 wrestlers from more than 60 countries are competing for medals at the championship.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov recalled that the National Gymnastics Arena has hosted various competitions throughout 2026 and that this will continue until the end of the year.

"Sport receives a high level of attention and support from the state. Baku was selected as the World Sports Capital for this year. This title was not given to us as a gift. It is the result of the successful sports policy of our head of state," Gayibov said.

The minister emphasized the high level of organization of the wrestling world championship, noting that athletes from different countries are taking part in the competition.

"I believe this tournament will be successful for Azerbaijan's representatives. I wish success to all wrestlers participating in the World Championships," he added.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade expressed confidence that the competition would have a positive impact on the development of sport in the country.

"President Ilham Aliyev has always supported the development and promotion of wrestling in Azerbaijan. The activities of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation have always been highly appreciated by the head of state. The majority of medals won at the Olympic Games belong to our wrestlers. The athletes participating here are our future. They will represent Azerbaijan with dignity at the Olympic Games as well," Huseynzade said.

He added that Azerbaijan is once again hosting a major sporting event and stressed that the competition is an important occasion for the country.

"The athletes competing here will participate in the Olympic Games several years from now," Huseynzade said, expressing hope that the championship would once again demonstrate Azerbaijan's high standards in organizing international sporting events.

President of United World Wrestling Nenad Lalović also addressed the participants, encouraging young athletes to preserve their passion and ambition.

"My wish for the athletes competing in the youth category is that they draw inspiration from Azerbaijan's fire and energy, and always keep the flame in their hearts, spirits, and ambitions alive," Lalović said.

He added that the wrestlers competing in Baku could become future Olympians.

"The athletes performing here are at an age where we may see them again at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games. We believe that there you will be rewarded for the determination, hard work, and experience you are gaining today," the UWW president said.

The opening ceremony continued with an artistic program. The U-17 World Wrestling Championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will conclude on August 2.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports