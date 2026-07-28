Middle Corridor opens new route for Kazakh exports

28 July 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" (KTZ) has organized the first-ever multimodal shipment of mineral fertilizers from the city of Ekibastuz to the United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

The shipment is being carried via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, using both rail and maritime transport. The cargo will travel through Kazakhstan, across the Caspian Sea, and onward through Azerbaijan and Georgia before being transported by sea from the ports of Poti and Batumi to the Port of Felixstowe in the United Kingdom.

The new route will enable Kazakhstan’s fertilizer producers to increase exports to the UK market. The use of the Middle Corridor will also help diversify logistics routes and ensure more reliable cargo deliveries.

KTZ has been steadily expanding the geographical reach of its international transportation services. The company previously organized the export of Kazakh products along the Ekibastuz–Miami route. The latest shipment marks another step in expanding the delivery of Kazakh products to European markets via the Middle Corridor.