New footage shows Lindsey Graham celebrating Iran war, discussing US role in Lebanon [VIDEO]

29 July 2026 01:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Previously unseen footage has emerged showing late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham expressing enthusiasm over the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and discussing the possibility of American military involvement alongside Israel in Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

The video surfaced one day before Graham's funeral is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. It was filmed by British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who spent the past three years following Graham for a documentary examining his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Holder was granted access to staff meetings on Capitol Hill as well as discussions involving Graham and several international leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In one clip, recorded five days after the start of the war with Iran, Graham is seen watching Trump address reporters.

"I almost cried. How long have we been pushing this?" Graham asks members of his staff.

He then adds:

"[Trump] loves blowing stuff up."

In another recording, Graham is shown speaking with Netanyahu over the phone on speaker.

"I'm just so impressed. Glad to be your friend," Graham tells the Israeli prime minister.

During the conversation, Graham appears to suggest encouraging Washington to become more directly involved in Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

"I'm going to try to get him to join with y'all in Lebanon to maybe fly some with you. Would you like that?" Graham says.

The footage was recorded while Israel was intensifying its military operations in Lebanon alongside its campaign against Iran. The documentary has drawn attention for offering an unusually close look at Graham's private conversations and foreign policy discussions with senior political leaders.