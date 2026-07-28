Apple launches new device leasing program in US

28 July 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc. launched on Tuesday its new device leasing program, called Apple Upgrade, provided by Klarna and available in the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the iPhone maker, the new program will be accessible to eligible customers for Apple devices, including iPhones starting at $17.99 per month and Apple Watches starting at $11.99 per month. The program's monthly payment offers include 12-month and 24-month leasing options for iPhones and Apple Watches and 24-month and 36-month leasing options for Macs and iPads.

"At Apple, we put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we're thrilled that Apple Upgrade offers our customers, both online and in-store, a more flexible way to pay for the products they love," the company's vice president of the Apple Store online, Karen Rasmussen, said.