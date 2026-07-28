UN rapporteur slams Italy, France, Greece over Netanyahu flight

28 July 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese on Tuesday criticized Italy, France and Greece for allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aircraft to use their airspace during his trip to the United States, arguing the three countries failed to meet their obligations under the International Criminal Court (ICC), AzerNEWS reports.

"Three Rome Statute parties opened their airspace to fugitive Netanyahu, in breach of their obligation to cooperate with the ICC," Albanese wrote on X, calling on "competent authorities to investigate possible complicity." The remarks came after a journalist noted that the three ICC member states had permitted Netanyahu's flight despite the arrest warrant issued by the ICC in November 2024.

In separate posts, Albanese reiterated calls for an arms embargo and for countries to cut trade with Israel, saying "it is never too late". She also argued that Israeli soldiers, political leaders and settlers should be investigated and, where warranted, prosecuted over actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.