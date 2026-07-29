Saudi Arabia confirms attack on militias in Iraq

29 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry confirmed that its forces, "in coordination with the US Central Command," attacked "Iran-aligned" militias in Iraq, AzerNEWS reports.

Saudi forces "conducted precise and targeted strikes against objectives belonging to those militias located on the territory of the Republic of Iraq and linked to the attacks on petroleum facilities in the Kingdom," the statement on X said.

"The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces," it added.